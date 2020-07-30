NSSF Announces #Rangechallenge Series, USCCCA to Sponsor

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, is pleased to announce the launch of the all-new #RangeChallenge Series. Launched in conjunction with National Shooting Sports Month, the #RangeChallenge Series is designed to be an easy, user-friendly target-shooting activity any range can offer its customers starting in August. The first target in this new series, the #RangeChallenge Summer Shots Target, focuses on mentorship and will entertain everyone from those just getting started to seasoned target shooters.

“Experienced shooters we surveyed loved testing their skills on the games tied to the Summer Shots target, and novices working alongside mentors also had a great time with it,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Retail & Range Business Development. “The #RangeChallenge Series presents our industry with a new and different target game activity with reward incentives to keep existing target shooters engaged while creating fun, welcoming experiences for people taking their First Shots or getting reintroduced.”

The United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) has signed on to be the official Summer Shots target sponsor of the #RangeChallengeSeries. The USCCA is a membership organization that provides comprehensive education, training, and legal protection to responsibly armed Americans across the nation.

“The USCCA advocates that regular practice is the key to good handgun skills and essential to anyone who owns or carries a firearm for self-defense,” said Snow. “They also know that having fun motivates people to practice more often. We’re grateful for their support of the #RangeChallenge Series and for providing a big dose of that motivation.” “Our mission is to educate new gun owners, protect law-abiding USCCA Members, build safer communities and save lives,” said Tim Schmidt, USCCA President and Founder. “Now more than ever, we want everyone to know we have resources to help them protect themselves and their loved ones with confidence. We hope everyone taking on the responsibility for their personal safety is motivated by the #RangeChallenge Series to head to the range and get in some quality practice during National Shooting Sports Month.”

To support customer engagement efforts with the new challenge, NSSF will be holding weekly prize giveaways to participants posting their experiences on Instagram using the #RangeChallenge hashtag. Host ranges are encouraged to add their own incentives or prizes (free range time certificates, memberships, gift cards, training class passes, etc.) to further raise awareness and increase participation. Ranges that sign up to become hosts through the national events calendar at ShootingSportsMonth.org will receive a promotional package that includes:

Official #RangeChallenge: Summer Shots targets

National Shooting Sports Month and +ONE Movement hats, shirts, stickers and challenge coins for incentives and giveaways

Promotional signage and selfie frame

Become a host range today by completing the events and promotions form on ShootingSportsMonth.org. When completing the form, select all August dates as you’ll want to offer this activity to customers any time they come out to shoot, and select #RangeChallenge Target Games as the event type.

The Summer Shots season of NSSF’s #RangeChallenge Series starts on August 1 and ends on September 22, at which time a new target theme and games will be unveiled for the fall season. To learn more about how your business can support this effort as a partner, sponsor, or host range, contact Zach Snow, NSSF Director Retail & Range Business Development, at [email protected] or 203-426-1320 ext. 224. For questions or information about adding other August events to the National Shooting Sports Month calendar, please contact Ann Gamauf, NSSF Retail & Range Business Development Coordinator, at [email protected] or 203-426-1320 ext. 247.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org