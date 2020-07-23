NSSF Hails Congressional Passage of Great American Outdoors Act

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF the trade association for the firearm industry, praised the U.S. House of Representatives’ bipartisan passage of H.R. 1957, the Great American Outdoors Act. This historic legislation is among the most meaningful legislative measures for sportsmen conservationists ever. The bill now moves to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The Great American Outdoors Act is a leap forward to delivering on the promise of sustained wildlife conservation, public land hunting, and recreational shooting for current and future generations of outdoorsmen and women. The bipartisan legislation ensures full, dedicated funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and addresses the maintenance backlog of public lands and water projects across the United States. Those projects include wildlife habitat conservation, road and trail repairs and increased recreational access to our public lands and waters. NSSF is confident that the legislation will be signed into law by President Trump who has previously expressed support for the bill.

“This will be a great example of a promise kept by the Trump Administration for America’s sportsmen and women,” said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs and General Counsel. “Secretary David Bernhardt and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith recognize that our nation’s public lands belong to all Americans and the Trump Administration delivered on the guarantee that those lands and waters are accessible to America’s conservation-minded hunters and recreational target shooters. Those men and women are the greatest stewards of our natural resources and this initiative to expand and open new opportunities will nurture the next generation to enjoy and preserve our national outdoor heritage.”

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

The National Shooting Sports Foundation is the trade association for the firearms, ammunition, hunting and shooting sports industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of more than 10,000 manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers. www.nssf.org