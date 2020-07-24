The NSSF Launches American Red Cross Fundraiser

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, is pleased to announce that it has launched a fundraising campaign to benefit the American Red Cross. The fundraiser is the newest component of NSSF’s Gun Owners Care initiative.

NSSF launched the Gun Owners Care initiative at the 2020 SHOT Show to gather together the voices of the firearm-owning public and show our country that American firearm owners are good people doing good things for their families, their friends, their neighbors and their communities. The initiative was and continues to be well-received and gained immediate traction with members of the firearm industry and consumers across the board.

“Our industry has shown exceptional generosity in the wake of the pandemic and other difficulties our country has been experiencing,” said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and CEO. “We’ve seen our manufacturers convert their plant machinery to make face shields and hand sanitizer, and their employees have fed first responders and stocked community food banks. All of us in the firearm industry care deeply for our home communities and our country, and we believe this fundraiser for the American Red Cross will show everyone how much Gun Owners Care.”

The mission of the American Red Cross is to provide aid and relief whenever and wherever tragedy strikes. Whether it’s a fire that devastates a block of city row houses, a hurricane that floods the South or wildfires ravaging a rural western town, the Red Cross can be counted on to provide critical resources to those affected. The organization also provides global aid to vulnerable citizens in developing countries and critical support to our U.S. military members and their families. Of course, the Red Cross is also the backbone of the process of collecting blood donations and distributing them to medical facilities everywhere.

“The American Red Cross needs your help to deliver their lifesaving mission perhaps now more than ever,” said Bartozzi. “I’m asking everyone in the firearm industry to please join us in donating today. Our goal is to raise $10,000 over the next three months—and if everything our industry members have given over the past few months is any indication, I wouldn’t at all be surprised to see that goal far exceeded.”

In addition to monetary donations, which go directly to the American Red Cross when made through NSSF’s GoFundMe.com page, NSSF encourages members of the firearm industry to donate blood, which is also a desperate need for the Red Cross. Entering a zip code in the indicated box here reveals the nearest donation sites, and it also provides information on how all blood donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies, which is key to ending this health crisis and preventing a resurgence.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

The National Shooting Sports Foundation is the trade association for the firearms, ammunition, hunting and shooting sports industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of more than 10,000 manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers. www.nssf.org