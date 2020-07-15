U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Built with OSS’s patented and proven Flow-Through and Torque-Lock technologies, and a combination of Grade 5/Grade 9 Titanium and 17-4 stainless steel, it is designed with a new flash cap that eliminates virtually all flash. It joins the updated HX-QD 556 and 556k models (with the new flash cap) to offer superior suppression and unmatched shooting experience for 556 rifle owners. And unlike other 556 titanium suppressors, the HX-QD 556Ti has a stainless-steel core that delivers durability in excess of 40,000 rounds vs. all-titanium suppressors that last a fraction of that.

“Only OSS’s unique Flow-Through design directs expanding gas away from the bore line, routing it forward, through coils and deflectors, and then out the muzzle,” said Jake VanAllen, Director of Commercial and LE Sales. “Sound levels are effectively suppressed at the shooter’s ear, toxic gas blowback, rifle recoil, and flash are mitigated, and weapon performance is improved. It’s a difference you can feel” he added. “We’re excited to add OSS’s new 556Ti to our line at Silencer Shop,” said Elliot Aquila, Chief Marketing Officer. “Their Flow-Through suppressors have become increasingly popular for us. The HX-QD 556Ti – with its combination of light weight, full-auto rating, superior accuracy and repeatability, will prove to be a strong addition to our 556 offerings.”

The HX-QD 556Ti is available for purchase now. Find an OSS Dealer near you.

About OSS Suppressors

