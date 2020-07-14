Outdoor Edge Fish Fillet & Game Deboning Folding 5″ Knife – Review

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- It always amazes me as to how people can improve on a currently existing product. For instance, knives. The knife has been around since before the caveman and yet seemingly knife manufacturers come out with new shapes, designs, and features almost daily. I test at least one new knife/wk. and that is just touching the tip of the iceberg.

I was reminded of the above when I first saw the Outdoor Edge Fish&Bone folding knife. For years, no wait, decades I have talked to 7-10 of the major knife companies about making a folding Boning knife and in fact, boning knives in general. One company went so far as to fly to China, make one and bring me some prototypes to test only to finally let the project fizzle out. Now other companies have moved ahead. It’s like I say, “No one listens to little Tommie”!

So, when I saw the Outdoor Edge Fish&Bone knife, I knew it’d be a homerun idea. Let me digress for a moment. Take what I say with a grain of salt. I’m anal concerning boning knives. I worked for 43 yrs. for 3 of the top 4 major beef packers, opened I think more new plants than anyone else in the business and have trained literally 10’s of thousands of boners and tested all brands of boning knives and even still consult in the business on such matters.

Here’s why I say the above paragraph. Is the Outdoor Edge Fish&Bone the perfectly designed boning knife? No. But realize my background and why I say it is not. I’m used to high speed boning 8 hrs./day, 6 days/wk. So with that said, the OE F&B knife is a great little boning knife to carry for all of your big game boning needs and filleting any fish that you’d normally use a 6-inch knife on.

Let’s go over why I recommend this little knife. First off, it is ingenious. For over 40 yrs. I’ve used old packing house knives to bone out my game and fillet my fish. Here’s the problem with old boning knives though there's not a good sheath to carry them in so they’re super dangerous to carry. (Forschner makes a little plastic clamshell scabbard that is ok). Used to I’d go to the local leather shop and have them make me sheaths out of scrap leather but even then, they weren’t safe to carry in my backpack or pack saddle. In a fall or wreck you stood a good chance of getting stabbed.

Not so with the Outdoor Edge Fish&Bone folder. Not only is it a folder but they also offer two methods to carry it while closed. It has a pocket clip or you can carry it in the canvas sheath. It uses the lockback system to lock the blade open while working with it.

It has a slight finger groove and a textured handle to aid in getting a firm grip. I wish the finger groove was a little more pronounced and I’d like the handle a little bigger but still, the handle is large enough for me to feel like I have control of the knife while using it.

What is the perfect length of blade for a boning knife?

That’s like asking what is the prettiest girl? Blondes, black-headed, brunettes, or redheads. No one will ever get a consensus on that nor will you on blade lengths. Half the boners love 5-inch blades and half swear by a 6-inch blade. And truth be known, half the boners that like 6-inch knives actually use a 6-inch that has been worn down to about 5 ½-inches. So regardless of the outcome of that debate, a 6-inch folder would be too big and gawky so it doesn’t matter. A 5-inch is the perfect size for a folding boning knife.

The MSRP is $22.95 and as is usual, we will close with the specs:

Blade: 5.0 in / 12.7 cm

Overall: 11.3 in / 28.9 cm

Steel: 440A Stainless

Handle: Zytel® with non-slip TPR inserts

Sheath: Black nylon

Weight: 3.5 oz / 100 g





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you're having trouble.”