PMA 16″ Upper Receiver Mid-Length 5.56 NATO 1/8 Nitride 13.5″ M-Lok MOE Kit $479.99

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Pickett Mill Armory has a PMA 16″ Upper Receiver Mid-Length 5.56 NATO 1/8 Nitride 13.5″ M-Lok MOE Rifle Build Kit on sale that with coupon code “AMMOLAND20” you can pick it up for $479.99. Just add a stripped lower AR15 receiver and you have a working rifle.

PMA 16″ UPPER RECEIVER MID-LENGTH 5.56 NATO 1/8 NITRIDE 13.5″ M-LOK MAGPUL MOE RIFLE KIT Barrel Length: 16″

Barrel Profile: SOCOM

Gas System: Mid-length

Barrel Steel: 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium

Barrel Finish: Nitride

Chrome Lining: No

Muzzle Thread: 1/2×28

Chamber: 5.56 NATO

Twist Rate: 1:7

Barrel Extension: M4

Diameter at Gas Block: .750

Gas Block Type: Low-profile

Muzzle Device: A2 Flash Hider Muzzle Device

Receiver Material: Forged 7075 T6 Aluminum

Receiver Type: M4

Handguard Type: PMA 13.5″ M-LOK Rail

Bolt Carrier Group Included: Yes

Bolt Steel: C158

Bolt Carrier Profile: Full-auto

Charging Handle Included: Yes

Build Kit: PMA Magpul MOE (Stock and Pistol Grip) Barrel: 16″ 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium steel, nitride treated for durability and accuracy, and chambered in 5.56 NATO with a 1 in 8″ twist. SOCOM Profile. a steel low profile gas block and a PMA Flash Hider. Handguard: PMA 13″ Premium M-LOK Rail, Upper: PMA Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper receiver is made to meet MILSPECs and finished in hard coat type III anodized black for durability. These uppers are made for us right here in the USA by our ISO 9001 certified machine shop. Bolt Carrier Group: Our bolt carriers are made of 8620 steel and machined to USGI standards. Our Bolt is made of shot-peened C158 steel. Gas key is secured with grade 8 fasteners and staked per mil-spec. The extractor is machined from billet steel. The components are all properly heat treated to ensure the proper hardness and then nitrided for a slick finish that aids in functioning. Each BCG is then individually inspected on-site for quality. Build Kit: A high quality lower build kit with everything you need to assemble your AR-15 lower into a rifle. Features a Magpul Grip, Lower Parts Kit, also includes a Magpul MOE Buttstock, castle nut, latch plate, carbine buffer spring, 5 positioning mil-spec buffer tube, and standard carbine buffer.

