USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arm has a sale running on two Polymer80 9mm Pistol both in FDE for just $499.00 at check out. These are great prices and are actually less than the same pistols unassembled!? Click the individual link below to get to the full size or the compact model. These are complete guns no assembly required.

PFS9™ Complete FullSize Pistol The new PFS9™ Complete FullSize Pistols combine innovative ergonomics and features to provide the ultimate in shoot-ability and comfortable concealment. Built with high-strength reinforced polymer construction, the P80® Pistol Frames include our aggressive standard texture on the sides, front and backstrap for a supreme grip in multiple environments. Our complete Slide features front and rear serrations coupled with clean, modern lines and a heavy front chamfer which allows effective manipulation and holstering of a P80® pistol while maintaining a low-key aesthetic profile. Included in the Package: PFS9™ Complete FullSize Pistol

Includes (2) 17 Round Magazine The new PFC9™ Complete Compact Pistols combine innovative ergonomics and features to provide the ultimate in shoot-ability and comfortable concealment. Built with high-strength reinforced polymer construction, the P80® Pistol Frames include their aggressive standard texture on the sides, front and backstrap for a supreme grip in multiple environments. Their complete Slide features front and rear serrations coupled with clean, modern lines and a heavy front chamfer which allows effective manipulation and holstering of a P80® pistol while maintaining a low-key aesthetic profile. Included in the Package: PFC9™ COMPACT Pistol Black Carrying Case with Foam Insert

Includes (2) 15-Round Magazines While Rainier Arms tries to stay current on all state laws, it is the responsibility of the customer to ensure that the firearm they are purchasing is legal to ship, as presented on our website, to their dealer of choice, and that the dealer is willing to accept the transfer.

