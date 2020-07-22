Pro Ears Presents New Stealth Elite Bluetooth Electronic Ear Buds

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Pro Ears' new Stealth Elite Bluetooth Electronic Ear Buds are designed for the avid adventurer. The sleek new design and improved ergonomic options provide hi-fidelity sound for music, noise protection, and hearing enhancement while providing Pro Ears' signature noise-canceling technology. The new Stealth Elite earbuds are ideal for shooting, cycling, flying, hunting, jogging, sporting events, concerts, and industrial applications. The user can maintain situational awareness and safety in noisy environments while enjoying music or talking on the phone.

Pro Ears Stealth Elite Bluetooth Electronic Ear Buds

The Pro Ears Stealth Elite Ear Buds feature three modes of operation; isolation mode, pass-through mode, and amplification mode. Hearing protection operates with or without the included rechargeable Bluetooth lanyard. The Stealth Elite kit includes batteries, Bluetooth lanyard, USB-C charger cord, three sizes of silicone ear tips, four sizes of foam ear tips, and three sizes of optional use ear hooks for greater security on the ear. When not in use, the entire kit can be stowed in a compact Pro Ears carry case with accessory compartment. The Pro Ears Stealth Elite Ear Buds include a one-year warranty from the date of purchase.

The Pro Ears Stealth Elite Ear Bud kit includes:

Replacement batteries

Bluetooth lanyard

USB-C charger cord

Three sizes of silicone earplugs

One pair each of XS/S/M/L foam earbuds

Three sizes of optional use ear hooks for greater security on the ear

Compact Pro Ears logo carry case

For more information, please visit: WWW.PROEARS.COM

Since 2008, Altus Brands, LLC has acquired and developed small to mid-sized companies in the hunting, and shooting space to unlock their potential for growth. The company has acquired or developed over eleven brands including Pro Ears Hearing Protection and Amplification, Benchmaster, Kwikee Kwiver, and Harmon Scents. Altus Brands, LLC is located at 683 Sullivan Road, Grawn, Michigan 49637.

