Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- If you game the shopping cart at Brownells you can pick up the ProMag Ruger 10/22 Archangel Stock Conversion Kit for just $110.69 with coupon code “PTT” at checkout.Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

There are two colorways/kits you can pick from.

What? You don't have a 10/22 rifle yet? Then check this sale over here and get one now.

Give Your 10/22 The Look & Accessory-Mounting Flexibility Of An Advanced Tactical Rifle Drop-in conversion kit gives your 10/22® an aggressive “black rifle” appearance and greatly expanded accessory mounting versatility. Lets you install a wide variety of tactical accessories designed for the AR-15/M16 platform for live-fire training with low-cost .22 LR ammo. Simply remove the 10/22® barreled action from the factory stock and drop it into the Advanced Rimfire System’s lower receiver housing/pistol grip/buttstock unit made of tough, reinforced molded polymer. Install the upper receiver housing with integral Picatinny rail that accepts a broad array of popular tactical optics. The free-float handguard has plenty of oblong cooling vents to keep the barrel from overheating, plus full-length Picatinny rails. Top rail is same height as receiver rail, providing 15″ of uninterrupted rail space. Polymer muzzle sleeve further enhances the black rifle look, with a “gas block”-style Picatinny rail and bayonet lug. Adjustable, six-position buttstock replicates the feel and functionality of USGI M4 carbine stock, and has two ambidextrous receptacles for single-point push button slings. Ergonomically shaped pistol grip has comfortable molded-in finger grooves and a roomy internal storage compartment. Standard includes the features described above.

Some Related Reviews:

ProMag Ruger 1022 Archangel Stock Conversion Kit Deal Cart Check 07/17/2020

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!