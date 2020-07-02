PSA 16″ 5.56 NATO Lightweight M-LOK MOE Rifle Kit W/ MAGPUL Sight $609.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has its PSA 16″ 5.56 NATO 1:7 Midlength Nitride 13.5″ Lightweight M-Lok MOE EPT Rifle Kit with Magpul MBUS Sight Set for $609.99. This is everything you need to build a rifle, but the stripped lower receiver and a magazine, so this can ship right to your home address with no FFL needed.

Barrel: 16″ 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium steel Freedom barrel, chambered in 5.56 NATO, with a 1:7 twist, M4 barrel extension, and a Mid-length gas system. The barrel is finished with with a .750″ diameter low-profile gas block, PSA 13.5″ Lightweight M-Lok Free Float Rail and an A2 flash hider. Roll mark on barrel reads “5.56 NATO 1/7 FREEDOM” Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is hard coat anodized black for durability. Featuring M4 feedramp cuts, these upper upper receivers are made for us right here in the USA. Bolt Carrier Group: For AR15 and M16 rifles and carbines. Bolt is made of shot-peened, Mil-spec Carpenter 158® steel. Gas key is secured with grade 8 fasteners and staked. Bolt carrier is parkerized outside and chrome lined inside. Includes Charging Handle. Barrel Length: 16″

Gas System: Midlength

Barrel Profile: A2

Barrel Steel: 4150 Chrome-Moly Vanadium

Barrel Finish: Nitride

Chrome Lining: None

Muzzle Thread: 1/2-28

Chamber: 5.56 NATO

Twist Rate: 1:7

Barrel Extension: M4

Diameter at Gas Block: .750

Gas Block Type: Low-profile

Muzzle Device: A2 Flash Hider

Receiver Material: Forged 7075 T6

Receiver Type: M4

Handguard Type: PSA 13.5″ Lightweight M-Lok Rail

Bolt Carrier Group Included: Yes

Bolt Steel: Carpenter 158

Bolt Carrier Profile: Full-auto

Charging Handle Included: Yes

Optics: Magpul MBUS Front and Rear Flip-Up Sights, Black

Fire Control Group: PSA Enhanced Polished Trigger (EPT) FCG

Overall Length: 24.5″

Weight: 4.0 lbs

Barrel Marking: “5.56 NATO 1/7 FREEDOM” Lower Build Kit: PSA MOE EPT Lower Build Kit, Black Includes: Magpul MBUS Sight Set, Black.

Lots of reviews of this rifle when complete:

