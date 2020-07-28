PSA 10.5″ CHF A2 Carbine 5.56 NATO Premium Classic AR15 Upper w/ BCG&CH $529.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale on their PSA 10.5″ CHF A2 Carbine 5.56 Nato Premium Classic AR15 Upper w/ BCG&CH for just $529.99. That is $110.00 off that you save. PSA 5.56 Full-Auto Bolt Carrier Groups run $100.00 all day online.

FEATURES Barrel: Barrel is made for Palmetto State Armory by FN Manufacturing using their proprietary blend of hammer forged chrome molly vanadium that is referred to as “Machine Gun Steel” by virtue of its use in FN's M249 and M240 weapons. The hammer forging process work hardens the steel, making it more durable. In addition, the chrome process for the bore allows for a lining almost twice as thick as a standard M16 for enhanced durability. Chambered in 5.56 NATO, with a 1:7 twist rate, M4 barrel extension with extended feedramps, and a carbine length gas system. The barrel has an A2 style profile, is mil-spec phosphate coated, and MP/HP tested. The upper is finished off with an F-marked front sight post with sling swivel, and an A2 flash hider. Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is made to MIL-SPECS and hard coat anodized black for durability. Featuring machined T marks, and a mil-spec finish. These uppers are made for us right here in the USA by a mil-spec manufacturer. Barrel Length: 10.5″

Gas System: Carbine Length

Barrel Profile: A2 Style

Barrel Steel: Cold Hammer Forged Chrome Moly Vanadium

Barrel Finish: Phosphate

Chrome Lining: Yes, bore and chamber

Muzzle Thread: 1/2-28

Chamber: 5.56 NATO

Twist Rate: 1:7

Barrel Extension: M4

Diameter at Gas Block: .750

Gas Block Type: Standard Front Sight Base

Muzzle Device: A2 Flash Hider

Receiver Material: Forged 7075 T6

Receiver Type: M4

Hand guard Type: PSA Carbine Length Classic Hand Guard

Bolt Carrier Group Included: Yes

Bolt Steel: Carpenter 158

Bolt Carrier Profile: Full-Auto

Charging Handle Included: Yes

Overall Length: 19″ Bolt: Bolt is made of Mil-spec shot-peened Carpenter 158 steel. Gas key is secured with grade 8 fasteners and staked per mil-spec. Bolt carrier is parkerized outside, and chrome lined inside. Each upper is assembled to order with care, and test fired.

