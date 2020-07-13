Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the PSA Custom AR Single-Stage Drop-In Trigger, Curved Bow model on sale for only $79.99, you save $20.00 on the tried and tested drop-in custom trigger. Compare prices on other drop-in triggers here and over here and you see why we like this deal. Upgrade your mil-spec trigger today and save $$.

The PSA Custom Drop-In AR Single Stage Curved Bow Trigger is designed and engineered with the highest quality standards. Built-in a convenient drop-in design, even newcomers to the AR world can integrate this into their build for an easy and significant upgrade. You will feel a definitive difference over your old trigger with a lighter, crisp clean break and a short reset for more accurate shot placement. Upgrade your Mil-Spec factory AR-15 trigger now to experience the difference. Platform: AR

Pull Weight: 3.5 lbs.

Trigger Type: Drop-In Single Stage

Housing Material: 7075-T6 Aluminum

Bow Style: Curved Whether its Fur & Feathers, Self-Defense or the Range, Palmetto State Armory has the Firearms, Accessories & Ammunition you need at unbelievable prices!

