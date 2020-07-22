PulsarAxion XM30S Monocular, Ultra-Powerful Thermal Optic Out Now

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Pulsar is proud to announce the release of its elite thermal monocular – the Axion XM30S. Fitting easily into a hand or pocket, this monocular has a 1024×768 AMOLED display, 4.5x-18x magnification, 320×240 sensor resolution, 1,400-yard detection range and high optical magnification with 4x digital zoom. With a lightweight and rugged magnesium alloy housing, the Axion XM30S is one of the most advanced thermal monoculars on the market.

PulsarAxion XM30S Monocular

Additional Axion XM30S features include video and photo recording, Stream Vision app capability and Picture-in-Picture zoom. Lighter, more compact and powerful than the competition, the Axion XM30S is a mere 8.8 ounces and has over 4 hours battery life on a rechargeable lithium ion battery, along with external power supply adaptability. The Axion XM30S also boasts an IPX7-waterproof rating and multiple color viewing modes.

Features:

320×240 enhanced thermal sensor

1024×768 AMOLED display

4.5x-18x base magnification

Built-in video recording

16 GB memory

4+ hours of battery life

Magnesium alloy housing

About Pulsar

Every Pulsar device is designed, manufactured and tested to ensure demanding professionals receive the most reliable, most advanced thermal and digital night vision performance the industry has to offer. The result of Pulsar’s commitment to industry-leading excellence is consistent world-class quality, precision engineering, seamless device operation, and cutting-edge proprietary software. Pulsar produces an array of advanced optical devices designed for law enforcement, security, home defense and hunting applications, including thermal imaging and digital night vision monoculars and riflescopes, night vision binoculars and goggles, rangefinders, IR flashlights, and related accessories. To learn more about Pulsar, visit www.pulsarnv.