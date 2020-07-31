RCBS Announces 6mm ARC SB T/C Die Set Now Available

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- RCBS, the leading manufacturer of ammunition reloading equipment for rifles and pistols, announced today that it has begun shipping the 6mm ARC SB T/C Die Set, a new addition to the AR Series Dies line for progressive reloaders.

6mm ARC SB T/C Die Set

The 6mm ARC SB T/C Die Set (#28007), is specially designed for the versatile 6mm ARC cartridge, which utilizes efficient, high ballistic coefficient (BC) bullets to deliver top performance from AR-15 rifles. Each set features a Small Base sizing die that sizes the case to slightly below minimum specifications to ensure each round chambers in an AR-style rifle, and a Taper Crimp seating die to put the correct crimp on the case. This combination helps make reloading easier for shooters and ensures the cartridge will rechamber properly.

“AR-15 fans are fired up about the versatility and performance of the 6mm ARC cartridge,” said Jason Slinkard, Director of Shooting Accessories for Vista Outdoor. “This die set is a great example of how we are always working to anticipate customer demand and bring new dies to the market as needed.”

All AR Series Dies carry the RCBS lifetime warranty. More information on the new 6mm ARC SB T/C Die set can be found here.

RCBS offers reloading equipment throughout the world. To learn more RCBS products, visit www.RCBS.com.

