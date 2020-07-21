RCBS Reloading Kits Now Shipping to Retail Partners

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- RCBS, the leading manufacturer of ammunition reloading equipment for rifles and pistols, announced today it has commenced shipping of five new product kits designed to simplify the needs of both novice and professional reloaders while reducing cost.

The four new reloading kits plus one case prepping kit feature the essential equipment needed to begin common reloading projects. The new kits have been designed to save users both time and money by providing them with a well-rounded assortment of tools without the added hassle of purchasing individual pieces.

“As more people look to reloading to solve their ammunition needs, there is a growing request to help simplify the tools needed for those getting started or to upgrade their current equipment list,” said Will Hemeyer, Senior Product Manager for RCBS. “The newest kits from RCBS offer a considerable cost savings and were specifically designed to assist these reloaders by providing them with all of the essential gear they need while saving time in the process.”

New RCBS items available include the Rebel Plus Reloading Kit, the Rebel Master Kit, the Partner Reloading Kit-2, the Explorer Reloading Kit-2 and the Case Prep Kit. With prices ranging from $274.95 to $649.95, these kits help answer the needs from both entry level and expert reloaders alike.

Each of the kits is packed with premium RCBS items along with several new items released for 2020. The Explorer Reloading Kit-2 and Partner Reloading Kit-2 have been upgraded from earlier offerings to include the new 1,500 Grain Digital Pocket Scale for the most accurate measurements possible. The Explorer Reloading Kit-2 also contains the new Uniflow III Powder Measure which was designed with a single metering screw to accommodate both rifles and pistols while promoting consistent, reliable accuracy for any load needed.

The Rebel Plus Reloading Kit and Rebel Master Kit also include the Uniflow III Powder Measure but have been updated with the new Rebel Single Stage Press. Constructed from a sold cast iron frame, the Rebel Single Stage Press has ben meticulously machined to exacting tolerances and features the tallest opening of any RCBS Single Stage press on the market.

For more information on the new RCBS kits be sure to visit your local retailer or go to www.RCBS.com.

About RCBS

RCBS has dedicated itself to the craft of reloading ammunition since it was founded in 1943. RCBS started with one simple bullet die and has grown into the leading manufacturer of reloading equipment for rifles and pistols. Reloading is an exact process with tight tolerances. It requires precision and skill to be done correctly. That’s why RCBS makes state-of-the-art products – everything from presses, dies, shell holders, powder measurers and priming products. All are backed by RCBS’s industry-leading reputation to give you a premium reloading experience. RCBS: Precisioneered Reloading. For more information, visit www.rcbs.com., connect on Instagram at www.instagram.com/rcbsreloading/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RCBSReloading/.