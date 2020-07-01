Ready for Summer: Federal Ammunition Releases New Merchandise

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Demanded by hunters and shooters across the country, Federal Ammunition has launched a comprehensive line of high-quality branded gear for sale direct to consumer, alongside the company’s ammunition products. The new merchandise includes men’s and women’s apparel, home décor, hunting and range gear, educational tools, gifts and more, featuring exclusive products from Federal’s partners such as Black Rifle Coffee Company, Duluth Pack and others.

“Federal Ammunition’s products have been making a name for themselves at the range and in the field since 1922,” said Federal’s Vice President of Marketing Jason Nash. “Our ammunition has made a lasting connection with Federal fans who want to make our brand part of their everyday lifestyle. Now, our consumers can show off the Shockwave like never before with a full new line of Federal-branded products.”

Federal’s new line of branded merchandise has something for every hunter and shooter. For example, Federal fans can gear up for their next range day with Federal paper target packs, ammo storage boxes, and, for a limited time, an exclusive line of apparel showing support for USA Shooting.

Product Highlights for July 2020

During the month of July, check out this promotion – Choose a free Federal branded YETI® tumbler, camp mug, or wine tumbler when you buy two or more boxes of Federal Premium Terminal Ascent – Federal’s newest line of high-performance, all-range centerfire hunting loads.

With new items added frequently alongside exciting sales and promotions, customers are encouraged to check https://www.federalpremium.com/merchandise/ regularly to see what’s new.

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit Federalpremium.com.





