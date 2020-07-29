Jeff Quinn – January 16th, 1959 – July 27th, 2020

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Firearm enthusiast, professional writer, and prolific gun YouTuber is how most obituaries will likely describe Jeff Quinn. What they won't likely tell you, is that after 61 years on this Earth, Quinn may have left his mortal coil, but his impact on the gun industry will be felt for decades.

But more than that, he was one of the nicest, most genuine gentlemen the industry has, or likely ever will see.

For me, I began reading Jeff's website GunBlast back in 2003 at the age of 19. I didn't own any firearms yet but was recommended to check it out by a cashier at a nearby gas station who saw me thumbing through the pages of Gun Tests magazine. It wasn't until 10 years later during a tour of Ruger's new North Carolina factory, that I had to chance to meet the man in person.

Soft-spoken, quick-witted with a razor-sharp eye for detail, Jeff sat opposite of me at a massive meeting table normally reserved for Ruger executives while the PR rep passed around Ruger American Rimfire carbines for everyone to check out. The bear-pawed Tennessean spoke with a discinct draw and after a few moments seem to know as much about the gun's construction as the engineers who designed it.

Which isn't surprising. Having started doing gun reviews back in 1999, Jeff was an old pro at this point. But more importantly, he started the whole independent online gun reviewer phenomenon back when most gun magazines had little more than a few pages of old reviews and links to buy subscriptions as their online presence. He and his brother Boge worked together to bring a new perspective to the industry which previously only had a handful of writers

As we broke for lunch, I maneuvered myself so that I was sitting next to the venerable gun reviewer hoping to get a chance to pick his brain. We chatted for a few minutes, and regrettably, after 7 years, the majority of the conversation has vanished from my mind. But one thing Jeff said to me really stuck out. I asked him if he had any advice for a new writer or Youtuber looking to make a name for himself in the industry.

He replied with a simple, but powerful statement that stuck with me over the years – “Be honest.”

And that really sums up Jeff in my mind. An earnest guy with a good heart and a knack for guns. Sure, he was so much more than that. But it speaks volumes to his importance that he could have such a significant impact on a stranger's life with just two simple words.

Rest in peace, big guy.

