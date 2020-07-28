Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Plametto State Armory has some new inventory on the ROSSI RS22 22LR Semi-Auto Rifle for just $109.99 and that includes one 10-round detachable box magazine. Check prices here and here. Also, this rifle is compatible with almost every magazine for the Mossberg 702 rifles including the 25 round one.



Rossi's RS-22 continues a long tradition of producing excellent with this fine example of a semi-auto rimfire .22 Long Rifle. The RS 22 is perfect for youth and new shooters but it also makes a great addition to the farm or ranch to deal with varmints, predator, and pests. It features an 18″ barrel, adjustable fiber optic sights and a synthetic Monte Carlo stock. The RS22 it perfectly capable with the fiber-optic sights, however for added accuracy, 3/8” dovetail mounts allow the mounting of a scope or other optic. Everyone should have a .22 rifle, so make yours a Rossi RS22! Model: RS22

Action: Semi-Auto

Finish: Matte Black

Stock/Frame: Synthetic Stock

Stock/Grips: Textured Monte Carlo Stock

Weight: 4.1 lbs.

Caliber/Gauge: 22 LR

Capacity: 10 + 1

# of Magazines: 1

Magazine Description: 10 rd. Detachable Box Mag

Barrel: 18″

Overall Length: 36.25″

Scope Mount: 3/8″ Dovetail

Sights: Fiber Optic Front & Rear

Safety: Manual Cross-Bolt Safety

Additional Information: Free-Float Barrel For the best selection of firearms and firearms accessories, shop Palmetto State Armory!

The ROSSI RS22 22LR RIFLE is well-reviewed:

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

