USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has Ruger® 10/22® rifles on sale and shipping now for just $299.99 that is 25% off MSRP. Not only is this a fun rifle all by itself but this the base platform for literally 100's of accessories and conversion kits to take this rifle to cool and strange places. You can even convert this rifle into a 22LR powered Tommy Gun Replica. Check out our article discussing just a few of the possible Ruger 10/22 Accessories for this legendary rifle platform. Check out similarly priced deals here, online here and over here.

The Benchmark for .22 Rifles – Experience the Tradition. The Ruger® 10/22® rifle is America's favorite .22 LR rifle, with proven performance in a wide range of styles for every rimfire application. Ideally suited for informal target shooting, “plinking”, small game hunting and action-shooting events, Ruger® has sold millions of 10/22® rifles since their introduction in 1964. Features: Capacity: 10

Material: Alloy Steel

Finish: Satin Black

Front Sight: Gold Bead

Rear Sight: Adjustable

Barrel Length: 18.50″

Overall Length: 37.00″

Weight: 5.00 lbs.

Length of Pull: 13.50″

Twist: 1:16″ right hand

Grooves: 6

Detachable Rotary Magazine

Extended Magazine Release

Push-Button Manual Safety

Combination Scope Base Adapter

Hammer-Forged Barrel

Polymer Trigger Housing

Sights With its legendary action and renowned reliable rotary magazine, all 10/22® rifles are sleek, perfectly balanced, rugged and superbly accurate. With a variety of choices from the standard 10/22® Carbine, to the tack driving accuracy of the Target model, the 10/22® is still today's most popular .22 rifle. It looks right, feels right, shoots right and continues to perform under heavy use – inspiring the most fanatical loyalty from its owners.

