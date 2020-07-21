Safari Club International Announces Sponsorship with Inside Outdoors

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Safari Club International (SCI) is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Inside Outdoors with Dave Poteat & Tim Anello to promote the advocacy and conservation efforts of the organization as it leads the way in defending the freedom to hunt while promoting wildlife conservation worldwide.

As hosts of the show, Dave Poteat and Tim Anello have been turning outdoor television inside out since 2005. Inside Outdoors TV is shot and produced by Anello Productions, Inc., which has been in business for over 30 years. The show has a realistic appeal without sacrificing the quality and flow of events. With their brotherly bantering and competition, they share their experience and knowledge of hunting, as well as the equipment they use and wisdom about life. Inside Outdoors TV is an entertaining, informational, and educational show to help you become a better hunter.

“We are excited to partner with Dave Poteat and Tim Anello of Inside Outdoors TV to bring the message and mission of SCI to their audience,” said Chip Hunnicutt, Director of Marketing and Communications for SCI.

The 14th Season of Inside Outdoors TV with Dave Poteat & Tim Anello is airing now on the Outdoor Channel Tuesdays at 7:30 pm, Thursdays at 9:30 am, Mondays 5:00 am, Wednesday 2:30am (ET).About the SCI Hunters’ Convention:

Safari Club expects upwards of 24,000 worldwide hunters to visit Reno, Nevada, February 5-8, 2020. The SCI Hunters’ Convention represents the largest and most successful event to raise money for advocacy to protect hunters’ rights. The 2020 Hunters’ Convention will be held at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center with over 452,000 square feet of exhibits and almost 1,100 exhibiting companies.

