Safari Club International Announces Sponsorship with Pursue the Wild

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Safari Club International (SCI) is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Pursue the Wild with Kristy Titus to help promote the conservation efforts and advocacy of the organization. Kristy's role as a host and brand ambassador will help SCI as it leads the way in defending the freedom to hunt while promoting wildlife conservation around the world.

Kristy was raised leading a pack string of mules into the backcountry of Oregon, experiencing the thrill of public land, fair chase, and do-it-yourself Western big game hunting. As a past President of the Safari Club International (SCI) High Desert Chapter, she lobbied to Congress members for legislation and policies to improve hunting and conservation efforts. In addition, she is an NRA-certified shooting instructor and an Ambassador for Turning Point USA. Today, she competes in national competitions for precision rifle shooting and shares her exciting adventures hunting afield with Pursue the Wild with Kristy Titus.

“We are excited to have Kristy Titus join our team of brand ambassadors. We look forward to having her help in bringing our message and mission to her audience,” said Chip Hunnicutt, Director of Marketing and Communications for SCI.