Safari Club International Announces Sponsorship with Pursue the Wild

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Safari Club International (SCI) is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Pursue the Wild with Kristy Titus to help promote the conservation efforts and advocacy of the organization. Kristy's role as a host and brand ambassador will help SCI as it leads the way in defending the freedom to hunt while promoting wildlife conservation around the world.
“We are excited to have Kristy Titus join our team of brand ambassadors. We look forward to having her help in bringing our message and mission to her audience,” said Chip Hunnicutt, Director of Marketing and Communications for SCI.
About the SCI Hunters’ Convention:
Safari Club expects upwards of 24,000 worldwide hunters to visit Reno, Nevada, February 5-8, 2020. The SCI Hunters’ Convention represents the largest and most successful event to raise money for advocacy to protect hunters’ rights. The 2020 Hunters’ Convention will be held at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center with over 452,000 square feet of exhibits and almost 1,100 exhibiting companies.
Register and book rooms at www.showsci.org