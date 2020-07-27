SCI Announces “Share the Impact Outfitter Benefit”

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-To support professional hunters and outfitters negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, Safari Club International (SCI) is launching the Share the Impact Outfitter Benefit, a multi-day online charity event that runs from August 1-22.

SCI is painfully aware of the terrible toll the current pandemic, and related restrictions continue to have on the professional hunting industry. These unprecedented challenges facing outfitters affect the entire hunting world and wildlife conservation worldwide, which is why it's vital that we “share the impact.”

In response to this need, SCI will host the Share the Impact Outfitter Benefit, representing one of the largest-if not the largest-fundraising effort from the organization in recent memory.

The online charity event is dedicated to assisting the industry and will begin on Aug. 1 and runs to SCI's Summer Board Meeting on August 22nd.

“The challenges being faced by outfitters affect us all, and without our support, there will be devastating effects for the wildlife conservation movement worldwide,” SCI CEO W. Laird Hamberlin said. “It's vital that we come together now to share the impact of the pandemic and support our guides and outfitters.”

The program will include an online auction of donated items and unique experiences, with 100% of the net proceeds going directly to industry relief through outfitter associations. These associations can provide direct assistance to guides and outfitters, making the most of fundraising contributions for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Bidding opens on August 1st. For more information about the Share the Impact Outfitter Benefit, visit safariclub.org/sharetheimpact.

About the SCI Hunters’ Convention:

Safari Club expects upwards of 24,000 worldwide hunters to visit Reno, Nevada, February 5-8, 2020. The SCI Hunters’ Convention represents the largest and most successful event to raise money for advocacy to protect hunters’ rights. The 2020 Hunters’ Convention will be held at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center with over 452,000 square feet of exhibits and almost 1,100 exhibiting companies.

Register and book rooms at www.showsci.org