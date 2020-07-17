Sellmark OOD Expands International Operation in Sofia, Bulgaria

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sellmark OOD, is proud to announce the company has recently expanded. With continued growth through Europe, Asia and Africa, even during the global coronavirus pandemic, Sellmark OOD, still headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, determined the expansion, now triple its original size and capacity, was necessary to further enhance servicing of the expanding ranks of international customers.

“While Sellmark OOD has already established world-class servicing, including order fulfillment and product support here in the EU and surrounding continents, we realized the time is right to move into a larger facility and incorporate enhanced technologies to better serve our customers,” stated Sellmark OOD Director, Greg Sharpe. Equally as important, we wanted to accommodate the exciting trend of growth we’ve experienced thus far and expect to see well into the future.” Sellmark OOD International Marketing Manager, Gergana Panayotova adds, “This is an exciting time for us. As our reputation for delivering performance products designed to enhance the outdoor experiences of our international consumer market, consistent growth continues across each of our brands. People are more aware than ever of who we are, what we do, and how we can improve their hunting, shooting, and outdoor experiences. It’s an exciting time for us.” James Sellers, founder, CEO and president of Sellmark Corporation, headquartered in the U.S. (Mansfield, Texas), also expressed excitement about the Sellmark OOD expansion. “In the beginning, we were excited about the ability to better service our European customers. Now, I’m excited to see the fruits of Sellmark OOD’s labors translate into an international reputation the team can be proud of and their resulting growth. This expansion is a testament to hard work and dedication to serving international outdoor enthusiasts in a way that demonstrates we truly care about their experiences.”

Sellmark currently serves over 5,000 retailers and dozens of distributors on six continents. The strategic location of Sellmark OOD in Sofia, Bulgaria and the new expansion to accommodate continued growth is expected to further improve sales, communications and overall distribution across Europe as well as surrounding regions.

About Sellmark

Sellmark is dedicated to producing industry-leading outdoor lifestyle products and brands and continues to grow market share in more than 50 countries, including many quality retailers in every state across the U.S. To date, Sellmark products and brands have been sold in more than 5,000 locations around the world. Sellmark “Brands that Sell” include Sightmark, Pulsar, Firefield, and 12 Survivors.