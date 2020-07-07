SEVR Robusto Broadhead for Crossbows Introduced

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SEVR Broadheads introduced the “Robusto” 2.0 this week. NEW Robusto couples SEVR’s patented rear-deploy locking-pivoting blade technology and features a fluted, hardened-steel ferrule that provides maximum strength and higher front-of-center (FOC)—ideal to withstand the punishing demands of today’s high-energy crossbows.

SEVER Robusto 2.0

The Robusto 2.0 is optimized to fit crossbow arrows and weighs an FOC boosting 150 grains for improved accuracy and increased momentum. Utilizing a 2” cut diameter Max-Cut 2.0 blade technology for improved penetration. Robusto is assembled with a machined one-piece ferrule and precision-ground tip.

Crossbow optimized forward-pivot geometry prevents blade pre-deployment even under extremely rapid crossbow acceleration so that blades remain closed in flight. Available in 150 grains in standard 8-32 threads.

All SEVR models have the patented Lock-and-Pivot blade design allowing the arrow to maintain a straighter path even when encountering bone or when taking acute quartering shots. Another key advantage to the SEVR broadhead is its Practice Lock Practice Mode. Every broadhead comes with a set screw that may be inserted into the ferrule to lock the blades securely in their undeployed position. Since the cutting edges are protected inside the ferrule, the SEVR heads can be used for target practice. This gives bowhunters assurance that their broadheads will hit on target and eliminates the uncertainty of practice broadheads. SEVR’s Stretch Cut blade effect stretches the hide while cutting for a larger-than-blade wound diameter for bigger blood trails and easier recovery.

SEVR broadheads are sold exclusively at sevrbroadheads.com.

About Sver Broadheads

SEVR Broadheads were born to cut a huge fatal swath through big game and the broadhead market as you know it.

Straight Through It means we’ve cut the middleman out of the equation and only sell direct to you on this Web Site. It means our heads cut bigger, cut deeper, and fly straighter than anything out there. It means your satisfaction is guaranteed, period. www.sevrbroadheads.com/