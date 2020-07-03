Sharp Shooting Indoor Range Thankful for NSSF Covid-19 Resources

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, is working hard during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure our members are able to continue to do business.

Robin Ball, co-owner of Spokane, Washington’s Sharp Shooting Indoor Range, and Gun Shop, recently noted her appreciation for the NSSF-led efforts to deem firearm industry companies as “essential businesses.”

Although Washington state hasn’t abided by the federal exemption, Robin says,

“With a lot of guidance from NSSF, we’ve still managed to maintain some revenue streams, even during the worst of the shutdown times.”

COVID-19 Business Operations and Resources

Ball highlighted NSSF educational resources that give specific guidance on COVID-19-related business practices, including NSSF webinars and information accessible through NSSF’s SHOT University Online, a one-stop, e-learning platform for firearm retailers and ranges.

“The guidance NSSF gave through a webinar that I listened to a couple of times was very valuable,” said Ball. “It helped me move forward with reopening the business.”

One Industry, One Voice

NSSF thanks Robin Ball and everyone at Sharp Shooting Indoor Range & Gun Shop for being an NSSF Member and for proudly serving their customers during these difficult times.

To those still on the sidelines, we’re waiting to welcome you as a member—because if not now, then when?

Become an NSSF member today!

At Sharp Shooting Indoor Range & Gun Shop, “good enough” is never enough. They work hard to take care of their customers and as a result, they’ve become the leader in handgun sales in the area and have developed strong markets for suppressors, modern sporting rifles, and precision rifle shooting. Additionally, Sharp Shooting has expanded its training department to provide firearm education and safety classes for all levels of experience, including offering unarmed self-defense classes and teaching crime prevention for Spokane county.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

The National Shooting Sports Foundation is the trade association for the firearms, ammunition, hunting and shooting sports industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of more than 10,000 manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers. www.nssf.org