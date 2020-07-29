Shoot Steel Surplus 12″x20″ Gong & FREE Gong-Stand-Brackets $98.00

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Shoot Steel Inc has a limited supply offer on the Shoot Steel Surplus 12″x20″ Gong with FREE Gong-Stand-Brackets included for just $98.00 while inventory lasts.

This bundle contains (1) Surplus 3/8″ AR500 12″x20″ Gong Steel Target and (1) set of our 2×4 Gong Stand Brackets with Lag Screws. This steel was part of a bulk truckload buy. It is our old stock AR500 but was purchased and cut in bulk in order for us to be able to provide these extremely discounted prices. This is not our typical surplus steel in that there will be no pitting or surface rust. All of the steel was shot blasted prior to cutting. Perfect for short action rifle use as well as high volume pistol use, these 3/8″ AR500 steel targets are made to last. Like all of our targets, they have been precision cut using a CNC Laser in order to reduce any heat affected zone leaving you with the most durable and longest-lasting target on the market – do no confuse these with cheaper plasma cut targets! Targets include mounting holes cut to accept 1/2″ hardware, we recommend using at least grade 5 hardware. These 3/8″ AR500 targets are perfect for short action rifles up to .308 Win and 6.5 Creedmoor and all pistol calibers. Pistols should be used no closer than 10 yards for calibers up to .45 ACP, and no closer than 25 yards for all magnum caliber pistols. Rifle use must be limited to 100 yards minimum, and 200 yards for rifle calibers with velocities exceeding 2800 FPS. If you are unsure what thickness you need please consult our comprehensive Caliber Guide.

Some Related Reviews, Not Exact Product but close:

xxx

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!