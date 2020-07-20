SIG SAUER Introduces PROFORCE M18 Airsoft Pistol

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to introduce the SIG AIR PROFORCE M18 airsoft pistol.

This newest addition to the SIG AIR PROFORCE line is a replica of the U.S. Military issued M18 handgun in look, balance and handling characteristics. As with all SIG PROFORCE airsoft products, the M18 is designed for professional training and for discerning recreational airsoft shooters who demand the highest quality and reliability.

The PROFORCE M18 has an optic-ready slide with removable rear sight plate for easy mounting of the soon to be released SIG AIR Reflex Sight. Like the PROFORCE M17, the M18 is field strippable and features a polymer frame and metal slide with full blowback action. The magazine holds 21 rounds of 6mm polymer or biodegradable airsoft BBs. The PROFORCE M18 also has an adjustable hop-up feature and picatinny accessory rail. It comes standard with a flush mount, green gas magazine. A CO2 cartridge magazine is also available and sold separately.

“The SIG P320-M18 handgun is very popular because of its adoption with the U.S. military as part of the Modular Handgun System. It has since become the official handgun of the U.S. Marine Corps, and was most recently adopted as the official handgun of the U.S. Air Force, which has only increased the demand for the handgun in the civilian market,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “The SIG AIR PROFORCE M18 has the same look and feel as the P320-M18 making it the perfect option for training in a variety of environments and refining your technique when you can’t make it to the range.”

PROFORCE M18 Airsoft Pistol:

Total length; 7.7 inches

Barrel length: 3.5 inches

Power Source: Green Gas or CO2

Caliber: 6mm BB

Muzzle Velocity using .20g Polymer BBs: Green Gas – up to 320fps / CO2 – up to 410 fps

Muzzle Energy: Green Gas – 1 joule / CO2 – 1.5 joules

Magazine Capacity: 21

Weight (w/magazine): 24oz.

Finish: Coyote Tan

The SIG AIR PROFORCE M18 is now shipping and available at sigsauer.com. For more information on the complete SIG AIR airsoft product line visit sigsauer.com/airsoft.

