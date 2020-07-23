Speer Ammunition Awarded $112M Contract with the Department of Homeland Security

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has selected Vista Outdoor’s Speer Ammunition brand as the awardee for their 9mm Service Ammunition. CBP is one of the world’s largest law enforcement agencies and is charged with border security while also overseeing lawful international trade and travel. This is the largest duty contract won in company history and solidifies Speer as law enforcement’s number one choice of duty ammunition.

This single-award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract is a Strategically Sourced contract for all DHS components and other federal agencies with a maximum value of $112 Million dollars. The ordering period is for a total of five years with product delivery commencing this August.

“We are proud to provide the highest quality duty ammunition to CBP officers charged with the monumental task of border security,” said Speer Ammunition President Jason Vanderbrink. “We know they require the best ammunition in their mission to protect our borders and keep the homeland safe. The use of Gold Dot technology in this contract ammunition ensures the highest performance threshold and absolute confidence in on-duty performance.”

CBP selected a round utilizing the Speer Gold Dot technology, which has set an industry benchmark for both self-defense and duty use, earning the trust of consumers and law enforcement world-wide. The bullet features a pressure-formed lead core that is bonded to an extremely uniform jacket a single atom at a time that virtually eliminates separation on impact for more retained weight and consistent penetration depths. The Gold Dot hollow-point design expands consistently through the full range of barriers. Reliable ignition and cycling are delivered thanks to sealed primers and nickel-plated brass.

About Speer

