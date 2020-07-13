Stay Safer with Galco’s New Ankle Trauma Medical Kit

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- In today’s turbulent times, it’s not enough to carry just a firearm. Most self-defense experts now also recommend carrying an individual first aid kit, should you or someone else become injured, whether in a natural disaster or a defensive situation.

Galco's Ankle Trauma Medical Kit (ATM-KIT) carrier is designed for the convenient everyday carry of medical tools and supplies for first responders, gun carriers, or anyone who wishes to be prepared in an increasingly dangerous world.

The ATM-KIT’s comfortable, high-grade neoprene band offers secure hook-and-loop closure with five neoprene pockets of various widths, each with a retention strap for security. It accommodates tools and equipment like tourniquets, strap cutters, knives, multitools, bandages, clotting agents, or other emergency rescue and first-aid gear.

The ATM-KIT fits ankle/boot circumferences up to 16″. For those who wear boots or have larger legs, a Boot Extender is available which increases circumference up to 21″. The ATM-KIT does not include tools or supplies (shown here for illustration purposes). Emergency rescue tools and first aid supplies are sold separately by other sources.

The ATM-KIT is ambidextrous and available in black with an MSRP of $73. Don’t leave home without it!

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic and Kydex® to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix™ line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.