USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale on the S&W M&P22 Compact .22LR pistol for $329.99, shipping extra. Compare that to $350.00 plus shipping elsewhere online and this is a great buy. Need more convincing then read AmmoLand's review of the S&W M&P22 Compact .22LR pistol here .

SMITH & WESSON M&P 22 COMPACT – 108390 Smith & Wesson M&P 22 Compact is a small version of the full-size M&P pistol. Precision built to be the most accurate and reliable firearms, M&P pistols are an experience you have to feel to believe. Durable and comfortable, they are capable of handling as many rounds as you are. Engineered with an attention to detail and superior ergonomics, M&P 22 pistols connect the shooter with the shot. Ideally suited for training or target shooting, this semi-automatic compact pistol maintains standard M&P pistol design features and includes a few extras. Extra Features: • Reduced scale version of the full-size M&P pistol

• Threaded barrel – 3/8”x24 takes 3/8”x24 to 1/2”x28 adapter

• 2 magazines included

• Ambidextrous manual safety

• Reversible magazine release

• Picatinny-style accessory rail

• Magazine safety – will not fire without magazine inserted

• Internal lock Captured recoil guide rod & spring for easier assembly/disassembly.

The Smith & Wesson M&P22 Compact .22LR Pistol is well-reviewed:

S&W M&P22 Compact .22LR Pistol Cart Check 07/09/2020:

