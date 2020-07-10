Tasmanian Tiger TT Modular Hip Bag Receives Silver Score from NTOA

Miramar, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – Tasmanian Tiger®, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., is proud to announce that the TT Modular Hip Bag received an overall score of 4.14 out of five from the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) Member Tested and Recommended Program.

“Ok, let’s be clear, this Hip Bag is a fanny pack,” an NTOA Field Tester from Arizona started right off, but added, “Having gotten past that, it does have its place. I do like that it is small and doesn’t take up too much room. What I like most about this bag, is using it to add on another bag. You can remove the waist strap and clip the bag directly to any other MOLLE or strap system.” “Hip Bag or fanny pack, the TT Modular Hip Bag is designed to be not only universal but versatile,” Richard Lewis, President and CEO of Proforce Equipment, Inc., said. “The testing officers recognized this immediately by showcasing its use as an actual hip bag and attached to another bag.”

The TT Modular Hip Bag features a MOLLE hook-and-loop main compartment and a small front pocket with an additional zippered pocket on the inside. The lid has a laser-cut MOLLE strip for attaching small pouches. The length-adjustable, detachable belt allows the user to attach the hip bag to another equipment bag with the built-in hooks.

“This is the first time I have worn a ‘fanny pack.’ I did like the fact that is was surprisingly comfortable. I could also use it while wearing gym shorts. I was able to fit my badge, pistol and one spare mag in it,” the Field Tester from Florida explained.

The Field Tester from Wisconsin summed up his review by saying, “Overall, the Modular Hip Bag would be excellent for everyday carry or to add to a large pack. The Cordura nylon is very durable and the bag is well made. The steel zippers are large and easily opened when the contents are needed in a hurry.”

For more information and where to buy the TT Modular Hip Bag click here.

Stay in the conversation by following on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. All sales inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

About Tasmanian Tiger

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked before leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com