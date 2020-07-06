Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the Taurus G3 9mm 17 round 4″ Pistol in matte black for $279.99. It is unclear if this price is a 4th of July special or and ongoing sale so if you need one get on it quick as either way it will likely sell out. Check prices here or over here.

The G3 continues the proven polymer-frame profile now in a full-frame configuration, with generous stippling patches across the grip for maximum control and retention in any shooting condition, an ergonomic palm swell, and side-frame Memory Pads that provide quick, positive hand positioning. The frame has an integrated Picatinny rail. A manual safety and slide release lever are optimally positioned above the thumb for easy manipulation. Brand: Taurus

Model: G3

Caliber: 9mm

Capacity: 17

# of Mags: One (1) 17rd | One (1) 15rd

Barrel Length: 4″

OAL: 7.3″

Frame: Polymer

Sights: White Dot

Finish: Matte Black

Safety: Manual

Weight: 25 oz.

Features: Picatinny Rail A refined element of the G3 is the 6-lb. trigger, designed with a smooth take-up and a surprisingly crisp, clean break exceeding that of typical striker-fired pistol trigger performance. A short reset promotes quick, controlled follow-up shots.

