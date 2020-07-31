The DNC Platform Goal is to End the Firearm Industry

By Larry Keane

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Presumed Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, called the firearm industry “the enemy” from the debate stage one year ago. Now, the rest of the party plans to follow him in that announcement with the Democratic Platform that lays out an agenda to dismantle the firearm and ammunition industry and destroy Second Amendment rights in America.

The DNC posted the party’s draft platform online, which will be formally adopted during the Milwaukee convention starting Aug. 17. Just two paragraphs of the 80-page document are dedicated to firearms, but not much space is needed when the party is in lockstep. The plan includes:

Criminalizing private firearm transfers

Disrupting interstate commerce by criminalizing online firearm and ammunition sales

Instituting endless “delay” windows for background checks

Banning the manufacture and sale of modern sporting rifles

Banning the manufacture and sale of standard magazines

Enacting licensing schemes to exercise Second Amendment rights

Enacting ex parte “red flag” laws to seize guns without legal recourse

Mandating home storage requirements under penalty of law

Repealing the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act to subject the industry to frivolous lawsuits

In Lockstep

Former Vice President Biden already told America exactly how he feels when it comes to law-abiding citizens demanding their civil rights. Union autoworker Jerry Wayne questioned Biden on his commitment to safeguarding gun rights, only to be the target of Biden’s temper when he jabbed a finger in his face, telling Wayne, “not to be such a horse’s ass,” and telling him he’s “full of sh*t.”

Biden has called for “DNA-enabled smart guns,” despite no such technology existing and the fabled regular so-called “smart gun” was an abject failure. He told voters he would appoint former U.S. Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-Texas) as his gun control sheriff, after O’Rourke said “Hell, yes…” to forcibly confiscating modern sporting rifles. Biden answered CNN’s Anderson Cooper when he asked if his federal buyback plan would mean the government would confiscate firearms.

“Bingo,” Biden said. “You’re right, if you have an assault weapon. The fact of the matter is they should be illegal, period.”

Beyond Biden

This isn’t just Biden pushing this radical rights-grabbing agenda. This is the party platform. These are the stated goals. This is truly an agenda. It ignores facts.

For instance, the draft DNC platform wants to close the so-called “Charleston Loophole.” They would do this by giving no timeframe by which the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System would be required to complete a check to a gun sale. Right now, 91 percent of all background checks are completed instantly. Just nine percent are “delayed.” Of those, 88 percent are finalized within three working days and a full 94 percent are completed with 10 days. Congressional gun control advocates would rather shut down background checks and deny sales outright, if they could. We know because instead of following the law, U.S. Senators tried to shut it down during the busiest firearm-buying period on record.

The party’s objective to ban the manufacture and sale of the most-popular selling centerfire rifle isn’t new, but is getting renewed emphasis. President Bill Clinton signed the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban and even the Centers for Disease Control concluded it had no meaningful impact on crime reduction. NSSF recently surveyed likely voters in 18 swing states and more than half responded they wouldn’t support a ban on modern sporting rifles and want politicians to respect individual rights and enforce laws presently on the books.

Radical Agenda

The DNC is listening to their radical base and not the rest of America. That’s why they continue to demonize the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which denies activist politicians and lawyers from bringing frivolous lawsuits against the industry for the consequences of criminal activity by individuals. They would destroy an industry through litigation that would be akin to taking Ford to court for the crimes of drunk driving.

The platform wasn’t the product of Biden’s thinking, but those propping him up. They’re ramming through a radical agenda to disarm law-abiding Americans when they’re buying firearms in record numbers over concerns of personal safety. This is a platform that is far beyond being out of step with America. It’s tripping over itself.

