This Week on Shooting USA – Bianchi Cup 2019

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- This time it’s the Bianchi Cup that’s still the most prestigious pistol match in the world with top competitors shooting a perfect match and the Cup awarded on X-Count.

Plus, the story of the Historic ‘03 Springfield that armed Doughboys and carried on as the Sniper Rifle of WW-II.

Then, Colt recalls the SOG Operators of Vietnam with the Granddaddy of the M-4, the historic XM177A2 Reissue.

John tests the firepower of the Smith & Wesson 610 Revolvers, chambered in 10mm.

And John Paul demonstrates Truing Your Scope, the basis of long-range accuracy.

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 Central on Outdoor Channel

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA

Sportsman Canada Channel is available in 750,000 Canadian Households. Find the channel and find us north of the Border.

About Shooting USA:

Jim Scoutten, America's Most Watched Firearms Reporter, has been on the beat for 25 years, reporting the stories of the Shooting Sports and the Firearms Industry. The show produces a series of popular segments focusing on historical guns, the personalities in the sport and industry, insider reports from gun tests, and practical tips from shooting sports pros. The show appeals to shooting sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels by providing practical tips on safely handling, modifying and repairing their favorite guns.

For more information, please visit www.ShootingUSA.com