Drop-In and SAVE $80 on this Brand NEW Triggertech Trigger!

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells has the Triggertech Competitive-Independence AR15 Trigger on sale for $149.99.

The Competitive AR Primary Trigger is a non-adjustable trigger designed to enhancing the accuracy and precision of an AR for roles that consistently favor a lighter pull weight.

Featuring Frictionless Release Technology, this drop-in AR trigger has a short, two-stage action, designed to feel like a 1911 trigger, that provides a true zero-creep break, extremely short over-travel, a sub 0.030” tactical reset and offers outstanding reliability, even in the harshest environments.

The pull weight is fixed at 3.5 lbs and due to there being truly zero creep, most shooters report the pull weights feeling ~0.5lbs lighter than a friction based trigger of the same measured pull weight. The lower pull weight does not affect hammer force so you can count on dependable primer strikes. Frictionless Release Technology, along with hardened 440C stainless steel internal components ensure corrosion resistance and an extended service life. As Frictionless Release Technology™ does not rely on coating, polishing or lubricating the key engagement surfaces, trigger pulls will be more consistent from shot to shot and after thousands of shots than you ever thought possible.

All pull weights and measurements are approximate.

The installation guide is directed to experienced professional gunsmiths who understand the workings of their AR rifle and know how to fully detail strip the lower receiver. If you do not have these skills, we strongly suggest you retain the services of a competent professional gunsmith to install your trigger, and perform all important safety checks.

Brownells Instram Page – @BrownellsInc

About Brownells

Serious About Firearms Since 1939™, Brownells is the world’s leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools, and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com. Stay up-to-date with Brownells on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.