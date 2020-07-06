Virginia Campaign To Prevent Any Local Gun-Control Efforts, ACT NOW!

Urgent Action Item Follows!

Virginia – -(AmmoLand.com)- As of July 1st, 2020, Virginia cities, counties, and towns can strip you of your rights by passing local gun control that forbids you from carrying in local government buildings, parks, recreation, and community centers, and at permitted events and adjacent streets!

If we let localities do this, we will have a massive spiderweb of gun control across the Commonwealth. That spiderweb is exactly what the gun-grabbers want. It makes carrying a gun such a headache because you have to know the gun laws of over 193 localities instead of just knowing state law. And it reduces where you can carry. Gun-controllers want to keep expanding that prohibited location list until gun owners will just leave their guns at home out of pure frustration.

It has already happened in the cities of Alexandria and Richmond, emboldening other localities to do the same!

The ONLY way to stop it from spreading to YOUR community is to contact your local government officials via email and, optionally, telephone (a link to the suggested email is below). You need to spread this message to everyone in Virginia that you know. That includes friends, family, neighbors, and everyone at your local gun stores, gun ranges, hunt club, civic group, church, etc.

We need an overwhelming response from gun owners, similar to what we saw last year with the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement!

The email calls for your local government to pass a model resolution that VCDL has tailored to each locality. The resolution creates a commitment by the local government to refuse to pass any gun control, even though a new law gives them the power to do so.

I cannot emphasize enough how important it is we get localities to pass the resolution. With any luck the vast majority of the state will not create any local gun-control, but only if you do your part. It doesn't matter if your locality is a strong Second Amendment Sanctuary, where it should be fairly easy to get the resolution passed, or if your locality is part of Russia for all practical purposes. We need to do this statewide. And don't let Alexandria or Richmond off the hook, either!

ACTION ITEM

Click on this link to go to the VCDL webpage with instructions, a sample email, and the links to the custom resolution for all the various localities:

www.vcdl.org/2AResolutions/

If you can, follow up with your local government representative with a phone call.

Let's roll! We must beat back all local gun-control efforts, not allowing any more of them to take root!





About Virginia Citizens Defense League, Inc. (VCDL):

Virginia Citizens Defense League, Inc. (VCDL). VCDL is an all-volunteer, non-partisan grassroots organization dedicated to defending the human rights of all Virginians. The Right to Keep and Bear Arms is a fundamental human right.

For more information, visit: www.vcdl.org.