Virginia Counties Pass NO-Gun Control Resolutions, Southampton Ahead of the Curve

Breaking: Appomattox County becomes the 2nd locality to pass VCDL's resolution against any local gun-control and they did so unanimously!

Thanks to Michael Sweet for getting me that information quickly.

Many thanks to the entire Appomattox County Board of Supervisors for standing with its citizens, honoring and protecting their rights!

Action item: Amherst County to hear “No local gun-control” resolution on Tuesday night

The Amherst Board of Supervisors will hear the “No local gun-control” resolution on Tuesday, July 21, at 7 pm at:

Public Meeting Room

153 Washington St

Amherst, VA 24521

It is item VII (F) on the agenda.

If you can attend the hearing to show support, please do so! Otherwise, the contact information for the Board of Supervisors can be found here.

Southampton County's original Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution is sufficient

Southampton County was a late adopter of their Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution and had the foreknowledge that localities might be able to pass their own local gun-control. Southampton preemptively addressed that situation in their Sanctuary resolution. Hence, Southampton County doesn't need to pass VCDL's “No local gun-control laws” resolution.

Here is the key part of the Southampton County Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution adopted on February 25, 2020:

…WHEREAS, House Bill No. 421 proposes to amend and reenact §15.2-915 authorizing any county, city or town to adopt or enforce an ordinance, resolution, or motion governing the possession, carrying, storage, or transporting of firearms, ammunition, or components or combination thereof in the locality; and WHEREAS, the Board of Supervisors of Southampton County, Virginia wishes to publicly and officially express its position, in the event that the aforementioned or similar legislation is enacted by the General Assembly of Virginia and signed by the Governor. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Southampton County, Virginia that it hereby expresses that it does not intend to exercise any such authority which may be granted by the General Assembly of Virginia pursuant to the aforementioned or similar legislation…

Great job, Southampton County Board of Supervisors!





