Vortex Optics Introduce the NEW AMG UH-1 Gen II Holographic Sight

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- When our customers talk, we listen. Just look at the brand-new, American made AMG® UH-1® Gen II: Tactically-minded shooters loved the Gen I’s rugged reliability and lightning-quick target acquisition in close quarters, but they craved night-vision compatibility. The AMG UH-1 Gen II answers that call in a big way.

With four night-vision compatible settings and a dedicated night-vision button, the Gen II is ready to light the way, day and night, keeping the incredibly fast EBR-CQB reticle clear. For quick transitions between night-vision and daylight performance, the Gen II features immediate recall to a shooter’s last daylight setting.

To make target acquisition even faster, we’ve increased the viewing window’s already generous size. And target acquisition isn’t the only thing that’s gotten faster: A truly toolless battery cover makes battery replacement fast and easy to keep your Gen II up and running.

At the same time, shooters will find all the features that made the Gen I such a powerful tactical solution. The incredibly clean and intuitive reticle is simple and fast, and FHQ™ technology virtually eliminates stray light emissions for stealth movement with no forward signature. Also included is the integrated quick-disconnect mount for easy on, easy off convenience.

The best part is, Vortex® was able to build all that innovation into a lighter platform, giving shooters even more maneuverability.

The AMG UH-1 Gen II proves that when you listen to your customers, great things happen.

MSRP:

$799.99 – AMG® UH-1® Gen II Holographic Sight

About Vortex Optics:

American owned, veteran-owned, Wisconsin-based Vortex Optics designs, engineers, produces, and distributes a complete line of premium sport optics, accessories, and apparel. Dedicated to providing unrivaled customer service and exceptional quality, Vortex® backs its products with the unconditional, transferrable, lifetime VIP Warranty. Built on over 30 years of experience in the optics industry, Vortex® has emerged as a leader in the optics market.