Vortex Sonora 4-12X44 Riflescope w/ Dead-Hold BDC Reticle & Cantilever Mount $149.99

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a package deal on the Vortex Sonora 4-12X44 Riflescope with Dead-Hold BDC Reticle & Cantilever Mount for just $149.99. This is a great optic for hunting and shooting at varying ranges where estimating hold-over is a concern and has many of the same (if not all) features as the Vortex Copperhead(rebranding?).

Vortex Sonora 4-12×44 Riflescope w/ Dead-Hold BDC Reticle The Vortex Sonora redefines what a rifle scope can do. The Sonora combines fully multi-coated lenses for a clear sight picture with generous eye relief. The Sonora also features a hard-anodized, single-piece, aircraft-grade aluminum tube that is nitrogen purged and O-ring sealed that delivers a waterproof, fogproof, weatherproof performance no matter the weather. Features: Anti-reflective lens coatings increase light transmission for greater clarity

Gas purged and o-ring sealed delivering waterproof and fogproof performance

Waterproof performance designed to withstand harsh weather conditions

The shockproof, rugged construction withstands the highest levels of recoil and impact Specifications: Reticle: Dead-Hold BDC

Tube Size: 1″

Length: 13.5″

Weight: 15.8 oz.

Eye Relief: 4″

Field of View: 24.7′-8.4′ @ 100 Yard

Adjustment: 1/4 MOA

Travel Per Rotation: 15 MOA

Total Windage Travel: 60 MOA

Total Elevation Travel: 60 MOA Vortex Cantilever Ring Mount For 1″ Tube with 2″ Offset Use this cantilever mount for mounting 1-inch telescopic sights onto flattop style AR-15 rifles. The 2-inch offset of this cantilever mount positions the scope in a forward location, allowing the correct eye relief and head placement on an AR-15. Aluminum construction. Features: Specifications: Model: CM-102

Mount Style: Cantilever

Offset: 2″

Rings: 1″

Weight: 6

.7 oz.

Ring Screw Torque: 16 inch/lbs

Base Screw Torque: 20 inch/lbs The cantilever ring mount positions the center of the riflescope tube at a height of 1.59 inches (40.39 mm) from the base.

