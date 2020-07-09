Winchester Introduces New SCTP Packaging on Super-Target Shotshells

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester Ammunition and the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) are once again teaming up — this time with new co-branded ammunition packaging.

“This is an opportunity to keep the SCTP organization in front of millions of our customers across the United States and build interest for their mission in support of the youth shooting sports,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester Ammunition.

Winchester is the official ammunition of the SCTP and displays the organization’s logo on its widely popular Winchester Super-Target shotshell packages (symbols: TRGT128 and TRGTL128), which are now shipping to retailers and dealers nationwide.

“We want more people to learn what SCTP has to offer, and this is one way to get our brand exposed to more people,” said Tom Wondrash, SCTP national executive director. “We’re really proud of what the SCTP and SSSF organizations have been able to accomplish, and every year we see exponential growth in the number of teams and participants. We really couldn’t do it without the support of brands like Winchester.”

To ensure that this incredible trend of success continues, Winchester Ammunition has made substantial investments in the SCTP organization, including presence at the national competition in Marengo, Ohio, and a special ammunition purchase program for its teams.

