5.11 Partners with Offensive Marketing Group on Rush – Alpha Team

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- 5.11, Inc., the global innovator of purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear, released a video collaboration this week in partnership with Offensive Marketing Group. The video, RUSH – Alpha Team is an action-packed, science fiction cinematic experience comprised of a joint effort with some of the most noteworthy brands within the tactical industry.

The premise of the video is the presence of hostile creatures beneath the Earth’s crust revealed after a series of earthquakes across the globe and the Special Forces teams engaged to eliminate the threat. Rush – Alpha Team is the video portrayal of the Alpha Team, dispatched to the North Atlantic ‘Hot-Zone’ to battle the first emergence of hostiles. This video highlights OPERATION RUSH.

OMG worked alongside 5.11 to carefully select key pieces of apparel and gear – including 5.11’s GEO7 Camo, RUSH100 Backpack and Field 2.0 Watch – that fit the film's narrative and would also be mission-specific to the characters in the story.

“When OMG approached us about this project, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work with such a passionate group of individuals and like-minded brands,” said 5.11’s Vice President of Marketing, Jennifer Glover. “It was OMG’s cutting edge cinematography, visual effects and highly credentialed personnel that were able to showcase our purpose-built apparel and gear in an exciting, entertaining, technically accurate, and innovative way.”

The Offensive Marketing Group was equally excited about the final product, cohesiveness of the project, and overall synchrony of the brand partnerships throughout the process. “Pushing boundaries and leading the charge into a new era of content creation and storytelling with kindred spirits and collaborators is what it's all about for us. Like 5.11, we are always innovating and riding along the bleeding-edge of craftsmanship in all that we produce.”

In addition to 5.11, OMG engaged several other brands to build authenticity and create a unique viewer experience. Additional partners include Eotech, OpsCore, Arisaka Defense, Heckler and Koch, Geissele, Silencerco, Core Survival, AMG Global Vision, Revision Military, LAG Tactical.

The full Rush – Alpha Team video can be viewed on YouTube here.

About 5.11, Inc.

With offices around the globe, 5.11 works directly with end users to create purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear designed specifically to enhance the safety, accuracy, speed, and performance of tactical professionals and technical enthusiasts worldwide. 5.11 products exceed rigorous standards, which have allowed the brand to establish a reputation for innovation and authenticity, and become the premier choice for those who always have to be ready. 5.11 products can be purchased online, through authorized dealers and retailers, as well as at 5.11 company-owned retail stores.

Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling gear and accessories at www.511tactical.com. Find a full list of 5.11 company-owned retail stores at https://www.ammoland.com/511Tacticallocations/. Connect with 5.11 on Facebook, Twitter @511Tactical and on Instagram @511Tactical and #511tactical