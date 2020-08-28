Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has a sale on the Aero Precision AR15 Gen2 Carbine Complete Lower w/ A2 Grip, No Stock for just $189.99. There are less than 20 of these available so if you need it to complete a rifle build get on it fast as this will sell out again.

The AR15 Carbine Complete Lower Receiver is the perfect base for your custom AR15 build. This complete lower features an A2 Grip and Aero Precision's Gen 2 Lower Receiver. Includes: AR15 Stripped Gen 2 Lower Receiver – Anodized Black

A2 Grip – Black

Mil-Spec Trigger Guard – Anodized Black

Standard Lower Parts Kit

AR15 Carbine Receiver Extension

AR15 Carbine Buffer and Spring

These parts are installed Specifications: Platform: AR15

Series: AR15

Select Your Finish: Anodized Black

Receiver Extension: Carbine

Compatibility: Works with standard AR15 components and magazines

Weight(s): 25.65 oz This complete lower does not include a stock. Save on your initial purchase and choose any stock you prefer.

