U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Apex Tactical Specialties is pleased to announce the introduction and upcoming release of its new Action Enhancement Trigger for the hugely popular Hellcat pistol from Springfield Armory. Starting at just $79.95, the package includes an Apex Action Enhancement Trigger, Apex Sear Spring, and Apex Striker Spring, which, when installed, significantly improves the feel of the trigger pull while reducing trigger travel and pull weight to that appropriate for a duty or carry pistol.

Apex's engineering and design team developed the Action Enhancement Trigger as a direct drop-in replacement of the factory polymer trigger and springs of the Hellcat. The new trigger will be available in Black, Red, Thin Blue Line, and Black anodized Freedom Edition versions. Pre-ordering will begin soon.

Retailers and wholesale distributors that have not yet ordered and wish to stock the new trigger can contact Apex at [email protected] or (623) 322-0200 for pricing and quantity availability.

Features and Specifications:

Reduces trigger pull weight to 5.0 to 5.5 lbs, after break-in period

Smooths uptake and reset

Reduces overall trigger travel and reset distance

Crisp trigger break

Direct drop-in replacement for factory polymer trigger

Maintains factory safety values

Easy to install

Apex Part #: 115-112 (Black)

Apex Part #: 115-152 (Red)

Apex Part #: 115-B112 (Thin Blue Line)

Apex Part #: 115-F112 (Freedom Edition Black)

Apex Part #: 115-B112-F (Freedom Edition TBL)

MSRP: $79.95 to $89.95

About Apex Tactical Specialties

For more information on parts from Apex Tactical Specialties, visit www.ApexTactical.com, like Apex Tactical on Facebook, or follow @ApexTactical on Instagram or Twitter. Instructional videos on the installation of Apex parts are available on Apex's YouTube, Full30, and GunStreamer channels.