Armed American Radio announces XINSURANCE – New Presenting Sponsor of Nationwide Show

Holly Springs, GA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Armed American Radio host Mark Walters is pleased to announce an exciting, high-profile partnership as XINSURANCE joins the show as Presenting Sponsor, headlining a stellar lineup of companies committed to supporting the 2nd Amendment as the show moves into its second decade on national radio.

“I’m excited to be working with Rick J. Lindsey and all the fine folks at XINSURANCE. It made perfect sense when our conversations were truly aligned – an unwavering support of the 2nd Amendment and desire to provide my listeners with relevant and timely information on the importance of protecting themselves legally. The interesting part, for my audience, is the protection beyond just firearms and concealed carry, as XINSURANCE’s diversity of coverage can protect most every other aspect of their lifestyle and businesses!” said Host Mark Walters. Rick Lindsey, Chairman & CEO stated, “XINSURANCE brand offers a wide breadth of products to protect their customers, but owning a gun can come with a lot of unforeseen implications. This is a particularly important segment of our business, and we envision this partnership with Armed American Radio as a tremendous opportunity to elevate the XINSURANCE brand with his very large audience.” “More importantly, and especially with the millions of new gun owners, we want to work closely with Mark to educate consumers on all the legal nuances of owning, carrying and using a firearm, along with the benefits, protection, and peace of mind that a policy with XINSURANCE can provide for you and your family.”

Sponsorships

Current sponsors include: Crossbreed Holsters, GunBroker.com, Kahr Arms, Leadslingers Whiskey, Defender Coffee, Frontsight, North American Arms, My Pillow, Second Amendment Foundation, PulseTV, Inc and more.

For more information on show sponsorship and commercial ad inventory, please contact David Grant of Grant Media Group at (415) 254-2152 or via email at [email protected]

About Armed American Radio

Armed American Radio is broadcast live on Sunday nights from 8-11pm ET / 5-8pm PT on over 200 radio stations nationwide, distributed by the Salem Radio Network. The Armed American Radio’s Daily Defense weekday afternoon show is a one-hour broadcast, airing Monday through Friday from 4-5pm ET, 1-2pm PT across the country, as well as on all major digital distribution methods; iHeartRadio, Amazon Alexa, TuneIn FM, iTunes, Google Play Music, and more.

Host Mark Walters brings his “no compromise” style to the national airwaves, with an ever-changing lineup of amazing guests including gun rights advocates, politicians, authors and conservative commentators. Mark delivers a unique blend of conservative news talk, while serving as a voice for our constitutional right to defend ourselves. Visit the website here – https://armedamericanradio.org/ as well as Facebook (now broadcasting live stream) – www.facebook.com/armedamericanradio/

About XINSURANCE

With XINSURANCE (www.xinsurance.com), you can purchase customized liability insurance coverage that will protect you in all the areas that your homeowners, employers, and business insurance policies won’t or can’t. Our underwriting team brings you over 30 years of experience, along with the ability to offer customized limits, coverage, deductibles, and premiums to create the perfect plan for your personal protection.

XINSURANCE also specializes in helping individuals with concealed carry insurance, also known as CCW or firearm liability insurance (available in most states). This form of low-cost coverage provides legal protection if you use your registered firearm in a self-defense situation.

If you need help, have questions, or want us to review your current policy, contact us or have your insurance agent contact us at 877-585-2853 or [email protected]