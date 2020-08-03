Armscor International Pledges Support for Walk the Talk America

LAS VEGAS, NV (Ammoland.com) – Armscor International, Inc. has partnered with Walk the Talk America to provide funding for mental health awareness in the form of a $2,500 ongoing monthly donation.

“We are humbled by this gesture from Armscor,” Mike Sodini, WTTA’s founder, said Friday. “We have slowly and incrementally been gaining support from across the gun community and to have this ongoing contribution really means a lot.” “WTTA’s mission statement is something Armscor/Rock Island Armory believed in from the start and look to continually support WTTA further in years to come. We look forward to working with other manufacturer’s in the coming months and years as we are stronger as a group than individually on mental health and firearms” Armscor CFO Dustin Jones said.

Walk the Talk America’s mission is to bring the communities of firearms and mental health closer in order to prevent suicide and improve mental wellness within the gun community while also increasing firearms cultural competence among mental health practitioners. The efforts span gun ranges, retail stores, law enforcement, military veterans, and many more demographics.

Armscor, originally founded in 1905 in the Philippines, entered the United States market in 1985 and operates a manufacturing plant in Pahrump, NV, just 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas. Armscor owns the Rock Island Armory brand, known for its 1911 model pistol, and produces approximately 110 million rounds of ammunition annually.

Sodini expressed further gratitude and optimism, “We have come a long way in the two years we’ve been around and doing what we have with very limited funding,” he said. “My sincere belief is that other big industry manufacturers and dealers will see Armscor’s commitment and want to help too. “Preventing suicide within the firearm community is something everyone should be able to get behind and I am excited to see what we can do in the coming months and years,” he said.

About Walk the Talk America

Walk the Talk America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and can be contacted at walkthetalkamerica.org.