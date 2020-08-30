Big Horn Armory (BHA) Announces Winner of the 500th AR500 Rifle

After selling 499 AR500 semi-auto rifles, Ethan E. from Green River, Wyoming, was chosen as the recipient of Serial Number 500.

Cody, Wyo. (Ammoland.com) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, is pleased to announce it has selected a winner from its AR500 semi-auto rifle giveaway to receive Serial Number 500. The first 499 orders of the BHA AR500 were entered into the drawing where one lucky winner was chosen at random. Ethan E. out of Green River, Wyoming, was selected as the winner to receive the 500th produced AR500 (Serial Number 500). His original AR500 was Serial Number 53.

Upon finding out he was the winner, Ethan exclaimed, “I can’t believe it, I think I’m going to cry right now! Holy moly, that’s the first thing I’ve won in my entire life! I don’t know what to say, I’m pretty shocked! I will say that the AR500 is one of the best AR platforms I’ve ever shot and most definitely the hardest hitting. I think everyone should own one! Thank you very much!”

The AR500, chambered in 500 Auto Max, is the most powerful short-range semi-auto rifle in the world. Based on an AR 308 platform, it is capable of putting 50 BMG power on target with three trigger pulls with very reliable extraction.

The 500 Auto Max is a rimless 500 S&W Magnum. A very versatile cartridge, it can handle anything from prairie dogs to pachyderms to Peterbilt’s. The AR500 offers truck stopping power in a platform weighing less than 10 pounds. MSRP $1,999.

AR500 Semi-Auto Rifle Specifications:

1:24 twist 18” barrel

Adjustable gas block

Full Picatinny rail

M-LOK forend

Adjustable buttstock

Muzzle brake

Includes a five-round magazine and hard plastic case

For more on Big Horn Armory, visit www.bighornarmory.com or any of their social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.