USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the Black Aces Tactical Pro Series SMAX 12 gauge Shotgun for just $419.99 and it includes the Birds Head Grip & as well as the standard Shoulder Stock.

Value. Quality. Reliability. These are more than words at Black Aces Tactical. This is a way of life. Black Aces Tactical is proud to present the all-new Pro Series SMax. Much like our insanely popular Pro Series, the SMax delivers value for money while offering great flexibility. This weapon comes with both shoulder stock and birds head grip! The walnut furniture is gorgeous, and the addition of the birds-head grip makes the weapon a truly versatile platform. Features: Nickel Plated Bolt, charge handle, and release button

Natural Walnut Furniture

MFR#: SMAXWDBrand: Black Aces Tactical

Model: PRO Series SMAX

Gauge: 12ga

Chamber: 2 3/4″ | 3″

Capacity: 6

Barrel Length: 18.5″

OAL: 39″

LOP: 14.25″

Chokes: Benelli Mobil Style

Receiver: Aluminum

Weight: 6.4 lbs Shoulder Stock and Birds Head Grip Included!

