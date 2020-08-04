Blackhawk Adds New T-Series RDS Holsters for SIG P320

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, announced today that it has added new Level 2 Duty (L2D) Light Bearing holsters compatible with the SIG SAUER P320 to the T-Series Red Dot Sight (RDS) Holster line. The new holsters were engineered specifically to accommodate red dot sights when mounted on SIG P320 pistols.

The new dual-injected molded holsters are available in left and right-hand configurations and feature a removable, rotating dust cover that protects the optic from impacts and debris. The T-Series RDS holsters can be used with the Trijicon RMR/SRO, Leupold Delta Point Pro, SIG Romeo1Pro, plus other similar-sized optics. The SIG P320 pistol is kept secure in a durable polymer body that provides users with a sleek, ergonomic design without adding extra bulk to the holster.

As the world’s first thumb driven, dual-injected molded holster, each T-Series RDS holster is standard with a soft-touch inner layer that is both super slick and sound-dampening. This durable and efficient, low-friction design translates into a smooth, quiet draw or re-holstering of the sidearm.

Designed to follow Blackhawk’s Master Grip Principle, all T-Series holsters have been specifically developed to allow the user’s hand to land naturally where it should in order to deploy the sidearm. The T-Series RDS L2D and Level 3 Duty (L3D) holsters are designed for use with the Streamlight TLR-1 and TLR-2 pistol lights.

For more information on the new light-bearing T-Series RDS Holsters for the SIG P320 or to view the complete line of T-Series holsters visit www.blackhawk.com/holsters/ .

About BLACKHAWK

In 1990, a Navy SEAL was navigating a minefield when his pack failed. As his gear tumbled to the ground he vowed that if he got out of there alive he would make gear the right way. Today, this obsession with quality applies to everything we do. We’re constantly researching, refining and perfecting every detail to provide gear that won’t let you down. Because we’re not just making stuff – we’re honoring a vow.