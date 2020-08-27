Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a blem sale on the Bravo Company MFG. Complete Lower Receiver at just $340.00. That is $60.00 off the $400.00 MSRP. Limit 1 per household.

Note: This lower receiver assembly is a blemished model. The product you receive may have scratches or marks from manufacturing. These are purely cosmetic marks and do not affect function. Sometimes it is better to buy a complete lower receiver group than to build one. The Bravo Company Manufacturing lower receiver assembly comes with a variety of upgrades over standard forged receivers and is built to withstand the toughest conditions. The BCM AR-15 lower receiver is forged out of 7075-T6 aluminum, which lighter and stronger than other types of aluminum, and has a hard coat anodized black finish. The lower also comes outfitted with an enhanced trigger guard, a BCM PNT (Polished Nickel Teflon) trigger, and a Mod 3 pistol grip. The carbine stock assembly features the BCM Mod 0 adjustable stock mounted to a carbine buffer tube with an H buffer to help reduce felt recoil. Bravo Company believes in providing quality products and they even take the time to properly stake the lock nut in two places to prevent the receiver extension from backing off over time. This lower receiver group is a great way to get started on your next AR-15 build. Features: Forged from 7075-T6 aluminum

Type III class 2 hardcoat anodized black

Properly staked receiver lock nut

USGI H buffer

QD sling mount end plate

BCM Mod 0 collapsible buttstock

BCM Mod 3 pistol grip

BCM enhanced trigger guard

BCM polished nickel trigger group

Low shelf for RDIAS and Accuwedge

SAFE and SEMI selector markings

Weight: 2.2 lbs The BCM Gunfighter receiver also includes features like a low shelf for an RDIAS (registered drop in auto sear) but is probably more commonly used for an Accuwedge to create a tight fit between the upper and lower receiver. The sling mount end plate also has a QD sling attachment point perfect for single point slings. The BCM buttstock also features two QD mounting options to further customize how you carry your rifle. Expect nothing less than professional-grade weaponry from Bravo Company Manufacturing, one of the nation’s largest stocking inventories of AR-15, M4, and M16 parts and accessories. Their products have been used by many United States law enforcement agencies, US Border Patrol, HQ SOCOM, US Army, US Navy, US Airforce, US Marines, US Coast Guard, and more. They believe in providing responsible citizens with the means to defend themselves and will continue to do so for many years to come.

