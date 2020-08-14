Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Buck Knives has a sale on the BUCK 317 Ridgeway Folder Knife for just $15.00. That is 53% Off MSRP. Orders over $50.00 get free shipping.

The 317 Ridgeway is a classic style slip joint knife. A slip joint is a non-locking blade. This knife features a Burlwood handle with a stainless steel bolster. The blade is satin finished with a nail notch for easy opening. Overall open length: 6 1/2″. Closed length: 3 3/4″. Imported. Forever Warranty We warranty each and every Buck knife to be free from defects in material and workmanship for the life of the knife, and we will repair or replace with a new knife, at our option, any Buck knife that is defective. Buck Knives does not warrant its products against normal wear, misuse, or product modifications. BLADE SHAPE: Drop Point

BLADE THICKNESS: 0.095″

BLADE LENGTH: 2 3/4″

WEIGHT: 1.8 oz

HANDLE: Burlwood

CARRY SYSTEM: Pocket

ORIGIN: Imported Buck Knives are not intended to be used as hammers, chisels, pry bars, or screwdrivers.

